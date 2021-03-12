NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Shares of NBEV stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $336.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.97. NewAge has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge during the third quarter worth $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 448.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

