New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,600 Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 716.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $827,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Russia ETF stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $40.75.

