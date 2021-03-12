New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 336.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

