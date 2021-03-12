New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,957 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Perficient were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Perficient by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,087 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Perficient by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,383 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,596,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Perficient by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.11. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $63.56. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,290,511. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

