New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 1,044.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shaun Holt sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $757,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Rothman sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $7,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,073.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 814,105 shares of company stock valued at $55,945,727 over the last 90 days.

BLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

BLI stock opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.97. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

