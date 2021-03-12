New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,777 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Switch by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Switch by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Switch by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,742,356.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,592. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 110.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.