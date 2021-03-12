New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FWRD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2,438.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 594,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,104,000 after buying an additional 570,935 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 35.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 469,298 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,753,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Forward Air by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 235,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 179,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,159,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.04. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

