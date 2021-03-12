Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

UEPS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,787. The firm has a market cap of $315.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Antony C. Ball purchased 75,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $261,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 279,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,110,520.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 932,917 shares of company stock worth $3,427,123 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEPS. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

