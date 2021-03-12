NEST Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $8.51 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $75.58 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.67 or 0.00463390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00062366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.21 or 0.00548052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00077986 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,974,464,979 tokens. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

NEST Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.