Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE NSCO opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $405.51 million, a P/E ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 0.23. Nesco has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

