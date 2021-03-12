NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Trading Up 12.9%

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)’s stock price was up 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 1,061,089 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 837,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NPTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $508.33 million, a PE ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $230,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

