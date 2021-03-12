Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 129.95% and a negative net margin of 128.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ NEON traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.48. 74,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.90. Neonode has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $13.00.

Get Neonode alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Neonode in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.