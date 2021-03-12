Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Upgraded to Neutral by Oddo Bhf

Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut Neoen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Neoen stock remained flat at $$58.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.10. Neoen has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, and Australia.

