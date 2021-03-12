Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

Shares of NAV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 889,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,372. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,024.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

