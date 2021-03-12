Navios Maritime Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,146 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 829% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NMM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $234.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.