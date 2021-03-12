Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Trading 5.9% Higher

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.13. 162,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 210,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers.

