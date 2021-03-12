Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Trading Up 5%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $19.64. Approximately 1,390,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,169,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Nautilus’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 963.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,230,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

