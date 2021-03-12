NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Increased to GBX 190 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 168.75 ($2.20).

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 187.72 ($2.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 193.40 ($2.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

