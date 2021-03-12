National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.42

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

