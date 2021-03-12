National CineMedia, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for National CineMedia in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.47 million, a PE ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 747,717 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,626,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 531,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $871,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in National CineMedia by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 1,663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 193,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other National CineMedia news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,647.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,000 shares of company stock worth $937,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

