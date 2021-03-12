National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.45. 58,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,819. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.39. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87.

Several brokerages have commented on FIZZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

