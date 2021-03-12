National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. National Bankshares has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.99.

In other National Bankshares news, Director John Elliott Dooley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $250,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in National Bankshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in National Bankshares by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 473.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

