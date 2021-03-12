National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark increased their price target on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.90.

Shares of TOY opened at C$37.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.46. The company has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 85.68. Spin Master has a one year low of C$9.73 and a one year high of C$42.35.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

