National Bank Financial Increases Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$625.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $18.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $10.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $11.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $17.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $57.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $65.85 EPS.

FFH has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised Fairfax Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

TSE:FFH opened at C$531.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$496.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$436.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$319.37 and a 12 month high of C$538.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.25 billion and a PE ratio of 84.56.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The company had revenue of C$8.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 48.7999965 EPS for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

