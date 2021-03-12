Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Todd C. Cozzens Sells 29,475 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $2,957,816.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,163.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.73. 13,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,355. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.04 and its 200-day moving average is $90.15.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after acquiring an additional 717,481 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Natera by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,273,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,457,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Natera by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after buying an additional 359,181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,632,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Natera by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,239,000 after buying an additional 40,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.