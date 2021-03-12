Nasim Golzadeh Sells 302 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) SVP Nasim Golzadeh sold 302 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $10,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,656. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $446.81 million, a P/E ratio of 173.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 576,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 215,291 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after acquiring an additional 84,672 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

