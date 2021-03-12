NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Raised to $70.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.86.

NASDAQ NSTG traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,456. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $103,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $235,028.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $519,908.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $893,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,729 shares of company stock worth $2,707,658. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,670,000 after buying an additional 845,805 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 70.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,995,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,062,000 after purchasing an additional 67,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 57,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

