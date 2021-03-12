Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%.

Shares of Nano Dimension stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $10.57. 322,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,232,594. Nano Dimension has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.68.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

