Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,511 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 496,732 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 22,750 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 42,368 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,803,147 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $845,859,000 after purchasing an additional 120,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 37,281 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

