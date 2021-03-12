MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Get MYR Group alerts:

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,391. MYR Group has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MYR Group will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $691,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,598,804.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 274,663 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,916,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2,583.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 26,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2,520.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 115,974 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.