Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,277 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Quanta Services by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $1,266,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,753.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,936 shares of company stock valued at $11,159,155. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.28. 10,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,061. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

