Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 10,537 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,230 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,223,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.37. The company had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.28. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $64.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

