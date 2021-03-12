Mutual Advisors LLC Has $5.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 487.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VUG traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.50. 31,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,899. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.95 and its 200 day moving average is $243.31. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.