Mutual Advisors LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in AT&T by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,547 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in AT&T by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,952,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,323,191. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $35.89. The company has a market cap of $212.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

