Mutual Advisors LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,558 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,960,102. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.68. The company has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

