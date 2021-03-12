Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $6,375,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $181.80. 27,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,655. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $184.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.84. The company has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

