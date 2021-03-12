Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 4,603 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,957 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 137.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 307,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,196,000 after acquiring an additional 177,771 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 28.2% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 948,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $248,422,000 after purchasing an additional 208,406 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Facebook by 22.3% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 28,623 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.08. The stock had a trading volume of 232,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,492,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.60 and its 200 day moving average is $270.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.67, for a total transaction of $13,015,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total transaction of $85,169.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,502 shares in the company, valued at $687,399.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,385,666 shares of company stock valued at $369,792,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

