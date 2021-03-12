Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Shares Gap Up to $230.00

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.00), but opened at GBX 240 ($3.14). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 262.80 ($3.43), with a volume of 10,221 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £167.01 million and a PE ratio of -3.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 231.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mulberry Group Company Profile (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

