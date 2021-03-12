Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Sells $250,150.40 in Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MWA opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 9.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MWA. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

