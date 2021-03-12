Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.68

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.68 and last traded at $42.24, with a volume of 4118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

MLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $666,435.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,165 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $94,375.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,810. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 142.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

