mStable USD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $316,287.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One mStable USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $46.14 million and approximately $316,287.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,470.79 or 0.99718685 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00031819 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00089406 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007507 BTC.

mStable USD Token Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 45,977,303 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

mStable USD Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

