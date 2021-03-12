MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.84

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 10710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

MSGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Macquarie raised shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the third quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 189.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

