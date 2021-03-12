MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) Insider Purchases A$24,967.60 in Stock

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) insider Peter Henley bought 10,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.41 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,967.60 ($17,834.00).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get MotorCycle alerts:

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from MotorCycle’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4.03%. MotorCycle’s payout ratio is 377.36%.

MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates in two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and finance, insurance, and warranty activities, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for MotorCycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MotorCycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.