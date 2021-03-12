Morse Asset Management Inc Invests $291,000 in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

