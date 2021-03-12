Morse Asset Management Inc Buys New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

PLTR opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.83. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $30,277,497.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $181,685,743.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,100,501 shares of company stock worth $85,676,652 over the last ninety days.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

