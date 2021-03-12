Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 478,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,507 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $45,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,369,000 after purchasing an additional 138,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,470,000 after acquiring an additional 711,207 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,773,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CarMax by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,251,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,240,000 after acquiring an additional 171,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,033,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus boosted their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,300. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.60. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $136.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

