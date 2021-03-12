Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $24.91 Million Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,634 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 1.19% of Compass Minerals International worth $24,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMP. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.14. 8,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,947. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.