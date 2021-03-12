Morningstar Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39,736 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $77,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,377 shares of company stock worth $14,495,463. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $51.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,063.59. 120,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,957. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,025.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1,752.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

