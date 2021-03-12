Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

MSI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:MSI traded up C$0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.67. 189,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Morneau Shepell Inc. has a 52-week low of C$24.42 and a 52-week high of C$34.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.90. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.21%.

About Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.