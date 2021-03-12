Morgan Stanley Trims ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price to $50.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.65.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 over the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 152,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.